Maurice Blaine Boling Jr.

Maurice Blaine Boling Jr., 65, Port Clinton, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, at his residence. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. Interment will be private in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.