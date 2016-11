Joyce O. Hoffman

Joyce O. Hoffman, 85, Oak Harbor, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Bethesda Care Center, Fremont. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor, where visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the church.