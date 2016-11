Owen John 'Jack' 'O.J.' Gilmour

Owen John “Jack” “O.J.” Gilmour, 81, residing in the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, formerly of Niles, Ohio, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in his residence. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Niles Union Cemetery, Niles, Ohio. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky, is handling the arrangements.