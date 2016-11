Shirley Failor

Shirley Failor, 66, Bellevue, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at her home. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, until a funeral service begins at 10 a.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. Burial will be at noon in Nevada Cemetery, Ohio 231, Nevada, Ohio.