Patricia Ann Rospert

Patricia Ann Rospert, 75, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at home. The family will receive friends from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main St., Norwalk.