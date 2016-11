Judy A. (Crawford) Smith

Judy A. (Crawford) Smith, 71, Lakeside, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.