Robert Hugh Stancil

Robert Hugh Stancil, 58, Euclid, Ohio, formerly of Clyde, died in Euclid on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Church of God, S. Main St., Clyde, with the funeral at 11 a.m. Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, Clyde, is assisting the family with arrangements.