Ambrose W. Sturgill

Ambrose W. Sturgill, 55, Attica, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.