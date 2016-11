Fred Scheid

Fred Scheid, 69, Willard, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in his home after a battle with cancer. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Secor Funeral Home, Willard. The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Sandhill Road, Monroeville.