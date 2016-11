Douglas E. Avery

Douglas E. Avery, 79, Elliston, Ohio, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Trinity United Church of Christ, Elliston.