William D. Edge

William D. Edge, 59, Oak Harbor, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in The Cleveland Clinic. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Crosser Funeral Home, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor.