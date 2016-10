Marcia A. Crispen

Marcia A. Crispen, 60, Clyde, died in Stein Hospice, Sandusky, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, until 1 p.m., the time of the service, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Private family burial will be at a later date.