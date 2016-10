Marguerite Anna Hersberger

Marguerite Anna Hersberger, 100, died peacefully in Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, until funeral services at 11 a.m., at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton.