Nikye Anthony Webb

Nikye Anthony Webb, infant son of TaLeeya Henson and Domonic “Nick” Webb, was born into the arms of angels at 32 weeks at 9:20 a.m. Oct 20, 2016, in Firelands Regional Medical Center, weighing 4 pounds, 7 ounces, and 18 inches long. A private graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery, and Toft Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.