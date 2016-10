LaVerne M. Kehn

LaVerne M. Kehn, 92, Oak Harbor, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor.