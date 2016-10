Ola Mae Moore

Ola Mae Moore, 87, Oak Harbor, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Genoa Retirement Village. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Zion United Methodist Church, Elliston, Ohio. Interment will take place at 3:30 p.m. in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.