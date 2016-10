Eugene 'Gene' Michael Slotto

Eugene “Gene” Michael Slotto, 85, Clyde, died in Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde.