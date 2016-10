Winfrey Dean Street

Winfrey Dean Street, 80, Toledo, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. A Memorial Luncheon will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at American Legion Christ Dunberger Post 5374, 4926 Pickle Road, Oregon, Ohio, with military honors to be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has assisted the family with arrangements.