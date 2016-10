Emery G. McCoy

Emery G. McCoy, 91, Huron, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at Stein Hospice Services, Sandusky, after a brief illness. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main St., Huron. Other arrangements are pending.