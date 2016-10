Elizabeth A. 'Betty' Dahs

Elizabeth A. "Betty" Dahs, 86, Sandusky, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Other arrangements are pending at the funeral home.