Lucile F. Feldt

Lucile F. Feldt, 89, Genoa, formerly of Fruitland Park, Fla., died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 Main St., Genoa.