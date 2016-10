Barbara L. Smego

Barbara L. Smego, 78, Marblehead, formerly of Elyria, Ohio, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead. Memorial services will be 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.