Kim E. Haubert

Kim E. Haubert, 62, Fremont, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Ruby Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va., as a result of a motorcycle accident. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, with a memorial service immediately following.