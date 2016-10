Charles K. Rockow

Charles K. Rockow, 96, residing in the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in his residence. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Ohio Veterans Home, Giffin Chapel, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky, is handling the arrangements.