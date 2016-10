James David Perkins Sr.

James David Perkins Sr., 78, Providence, Ky., formerly of Bristol, Conn. and Collins, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Madisonville, Ky. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home, 301 N. Broadway St., Providence. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. A meal will be shared immediately after the service. The family has invited everyone to eat with them.