Alice M. Foster

Alice M. Foster, 88, Clyde, died in Firelands Regional Medial Center, Sandusky, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Visitation will be noon-12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m., at Bakertown Cemetery, Clyde.