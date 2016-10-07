Carole Bouquet

Carole was born and raised in Linden, N.J., and attended Union County schools. She came to know the Lord in 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church in Avenel, N.J. Carole served the Lord all her life and now joins Him in Heaven.

Carole met the love of her life, André, and they married on Nov. 6, 1955. The family settled in Clark, N.J. Carole loved music and had a beautiful soprano voice. During the 1960s she sang with the Billy Graham Crusades Choir in Madison Square Garden and Shea Stadium.

Carole had a creative flare and enjoyed painting ceramics, many of which are still in their home. She loved plants and gardening. Carole tended to a large vegetable garden in her backyard and preserved many of the vegetables, which fed her family during the winter months. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Carole made the most marvelous meats, pies and cakes, which the family always enjoyed.

In 1974, the Bouquet family moved to Milan. Looking for the right house proved unsuccessful, so Carole picked a house from a magazine and it was built to her satisfaction, with the kitchen in the front. She loved the house and the town of Milan.

Carole was a devout born-again Christian. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Savannah, where her son became the pastor. Among her ministries she made and distributed “How to go to Heaven” tracts. Carole distributed over 22,000 since 1987, and many people placed their trust in Jesus Christ. After André’s retirement the couple moved to Naples, Fla., where she was a member at First Baptist Church Naples. At that church she joined the prayer ministry as a “prayer warrior.”

Carole is survived by her husband, André; her daughter, Michele; her son, John; daughter-in-law, Sherry; four grandchildren, André, Austin, Brandon and Gabrielle; a brother, William Goehring, and wife, Pat; niece, Lorie, and husband, Sean; her sister, Gale, and husband, James Grady.

Carole was pre-deceased by her mother and father, Rachel and William Goehring; her sister, Joan Mikos; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Olive and Marcel Bouquet.

