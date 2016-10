Helen Rose Krupp

Helen Rose Krupp, 91, Tiffin, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Providence Care Center, Sandusky. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio, with a wake service at 8 p.m. Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Rosary will be recited in church 20 minutes prior to Mass.