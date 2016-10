Gary E. Bowling

Gary E. Bowling, 66, Marblehead, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky. There will be no local services. Graveside services will take place at a later date in Huntington, W.Va. Arrangements are being handled by Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel.