Doreen Adelle Miller

Doreen was born on Jan. 25, 1940, in Adena, Ohio, to Walter “Jake” and Sara (Hendershott) Dowdle.

She was a 1957 graduate of Cadiz High School and had previously been employed by the General Telephone Company.

Doreen married Max A. Miller on June 23, 1962. Max survives, along with their two sons, Jeffry (Mary Jo) Miller and Brian (Rhonda) Miller, all of Vickery. Seven grandchildren, Megan (Andrew Martinez), Jessica, Mark, Sarah and Michael Miller and Kelsey Salyer; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Miller; sister, Joyce (John) Parkhurst; sister-in-law, Alicia Dowdle; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Miller was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Vickery, where she had served on church council, Fellowship & Building Committees and had taught Sunday School for many years. She was an active participant in the food pantry at the church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Willis Dowdle; grandson, Baby Boy Miller; and in-laws, Alvin and Margaerite Miller.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Vickery with the Rev. Jeanette M. Thorp officiating. Burial will be in Parkhurst Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Stein Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at auxterfuneralhomes.com.