Eleanor Marie (Dych) Riedy

Eleanor Marie (Dych) Riedy, 99, Sandusky, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Providence Commons in the Memory Care Unit, Sandusky. At her request, visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Arrangements by David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Sandusky.