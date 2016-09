Donna Mae Clouse

Donna Mae Clouse, 80, Vickery, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Stein Hospice Care Center. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Compassionate Ministries Fellowship, C.R. 236 Clyde. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky, is handling the arrangements.