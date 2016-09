Lucille G. Lieske

Lucille G. Lieske, 81, Oak Harbor, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor.