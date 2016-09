Giovanni 'John' Terranova

Giovanni "John" Terranova, 90, Sandusky, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at Providence Care Center, Sandusky. At his request, visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Other arrangements are pending at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Sandusky.