Denise Kay (David) Wells, 58, Sandusky, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, after a courageous battle with cancer. At her request, cremation will take place. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Other arrangements will be announced later by the funeral home.