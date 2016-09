Roger E. Reif

Roger E. Reif, 87, Graytown, Ohio, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Parkcliffe Alzheimer’s Community Home in Northwood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17877 W. Ohio 579, Martin, Ohio.