Jackie L. (Fleming) Alley

Jackie L. (Fleming) Alley, 61, Clyde, formerly of Phoenix, Ariz., died Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at her home. At her request, cremation will take place. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Columbus Avenue United Methodist Church, 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Other arrangements are pending at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Sandusky.