Beverly Jane (Fowler) Harris Merkle

Beverly Jane (Fowler) Harris Merkle, 84, Fort Myers, Fla., died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Stein Hospice in Sandusky. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Port Clinton. Interment will be 2 p.m. in the Ashland County Memorial Park, 1058 Ohio 250 N., Ashland, Ohio.