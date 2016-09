Alice (Kirk) Hemminger

Alice (Kirk) Hemminger, 82, Oak Harbor, died peacefully in her home Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor.