Luetta S. Switzer

Luetta S. Switzer, 92, Port Clinton, formerly of Fostoria, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in The Willows of Bellevue. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton. Interment will be in Fountains Cemetery, Fostoria, at 2 p.m.