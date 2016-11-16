Owen Krewson signs with Oklahoma State

That’s a trait that’s driven Perkins’ Owen Krewson to become one of the best cross country runners in Perkins history.

Being successful wasn’t all that mattered to the Pirates’ No. 1 runner. He wanted to be remembered among his program’s greats. Tradition and history mattered to Krewson, a two-time Sandusky Bay Conference champion, who always called it an honor to be listed among runners like Scott Fry, Cory Leslie and Matt Smith.

So it came time to go to the next level, it came as no surprise that Krewson sought out the best.

On Tuesday, Krewson signed a National Latter of Intent to run cross country at Oklahoma State University — a program that’s won nine straight Big 12 championships, six consecutive Midwest regional titles and has three national championships to its name in the last eight years.

“They have such a tradition of excellence there, which really stood out to me,” Krewson said. “I thought the worst they could say was no when I reached out to them. So I figured I’d give it a shot and I’m really glad I did.”

Not many who’ve worn the Pirate cross country uniform have approached the times the 6-foot-3-inch Krewson has. Six times in the past two seasons, he’s run a 5K in under 16 minutes, including a personal-best time of 15:29.06 at this year’s SBC championships — second all-time to Pirate great Scott Fry in an SBC event.

“I sent (Oklahoma State) an email and just kind of listed out some of my times, and then as I started getting a little bit faster towards the end of the year, they got back with me and told me they’d love to have me down for a visit,” Krewson said. “Then everything just took off from there.”

Krewson will be the only Ohioan on head coach Dave Smith’s roster, which features runners from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as from outside countries like Canada, England, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“It’s a really nice area and I really like the campus,” said Krewson of going to Stillwater, Okla. “But what stuck out to me more was the guys on the team. When I was there, everyone was always laughing and having a good time. I could tell that they really cared about each other and they cared about the team, which is what I was really looking for.

“That’s the kind of environment we always had Perkins, so I was looking to find something similar to that in a college program,” he added.

Krewson won a career-high three events this year, starting at the Cardinal Stritch Invitational at Maumee Bay State Park on Sept. 24 when he ran a 16:15.23. Perkins competed at the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational (Sept. 16) and the Woodridge Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational (Oct. 1). At Woodridge, no runner broke 17 minutes on the abnormally hilly layout as Krewson took ninth in a time of 18:03.90.

Before the SBC meet his sophomore year, Krewson had never broken 17:26.10, but he ran a 16:51.01 to take a surprise second to teammate Nick Reyes. The next week he ran a 16:48.81 at districts, then grabbed the final transfer spot by finishing 16th at regionals (17:02.24).

Only once would Krewson run over 17 minutes again, becoming the first Pirate runner since Cory Leslie to break the 16-minute mark at last year’s regionals with a 15:59.10. His best run as a junior was a 15:47.98, which at the time was a new course record at the Bowling Green State University Firelands campus.

After earning All-Ohio status with a 25th-place finish (16:22.30) at last year’s state meet, time drops didn’t happen as quickly or as frequently as they had in the past for Krewson, but that never derailed him from his ultimate goals. Only once — at the SBC meet — would he set a new personal best. He ran a time of 16:20.5 to finish 28th at this year’s Division II state meet.

By comparison, Oklahoma State’s top 5K time in 2016 was 15:47.7 done by senior Josh Thompson. The Cowboys top 8K time — the standard NCAA race length — was a 24:33.5 by junior Sylvester Barus.

“My times are close to some of the guys they have,” Krewson said. “But they have a ton of fast runners, and I really like that because it can only make me better and it can only push me to get faster.

“Being at the bottom of the totem pole is kind of unfamiliar territory for me,” he added. “But I definitely think that within a few years I can help out and be one of the top runners. Starting at the bottom will be tough, but you can’t get mad when you’re with a group of guys like that. I think with time, my time will come there.”

Krewson isn’t the first Pirate to run out of state. Fry went to the University of Wisconsin, Smith went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Leslie ran at Ohio State University.

“Once again, it’ll be great to be known as a great Perkins runner to run at a big school like them,” Krewson said. “You’re in great company with guys like that.”