Area runners compete at state

HEBRON — As Nathan Pack saw the finish line on the horizon, the Huron runner saw the time on the clock and had all the motivation he needed.

“I saw I was in the 16:20 range as I got close to the finish line, and that really drove me to finish,” Pack said after crossing the finish line at the Division II state cross country championships in 16:29 — good for 39th place overall out of 186 runners.

A week ago, Pack was 13th at the Tiffin regional in 17 minutes. But on the biggest stage at National Trail Raceway in Hebron on Saturday, he blasted that time by 31 seconds.

Prior to Saturday, his previous personal best was 16:39.15 at the Sandusky Bay Conference championships on Oct. 15.

“It was outstanding. When I first started I was nervous and wasn’t expecting much,” Pack said. “But when I started, I realized how fast of a race it was.

“I was scared at first, but once I started running, I felt great,” he added. “It was the best race I’ve had all season. Once I started running and picking guys off it was really fun. I just went with it, and it was great.”

Perkins senior Owen Krewson was again the top area placer, as the Pirate standout ran a time of 16:20.5 to finish in 28th place — missing All-Ohio honors by three spots. Teammate Parker Brown (16:52.2) was 75th.

Edison’s Tyler Coon (16:51.6) and Daniel Lambert (16:54) placed in 74th and 78th, respectively.

The Norwalk team — making the first appearance at state as a group since 1983 — placed in 15th with 350 points with seven runners turning in times from 17 minutes to 17:41.

Ethan Bores led the Norwalk contingent in 17:00.3, good for 90th. He was followed by Christopher Mohr (17:06.9, 100th); Robert Vazquez (17:07.4, 101st); Julian Go (17:21.7, 129th); Owen Lottman (17:26.8, 134th); Jose Dominguez (17:29.2, 138th); and Nicholas Berry (17:41.2, 158th).

DIVISION III BOYS

Western’s Oswalt paces area

Standout Western Reserve runner Brendan Oswalt was again the top area finisher from the area. He crossed the line in 16:50.5 to place 52nd out of 188 runners in Saturday’s Division III state cross country race.

Another Firelands Conference standout, St. Paul’s Jared Arnold, finished in a time of 17:13.1 to place 84th.

The New London boys placed 14th as a team with 325 points, with its seven runners clocking in at times ranging from 17:05-to-18:31.

Dominic Albaugh led the Wildcat contingent in a time of 17:05.4 (67th). Also for New London, Curtis Joppeck was 78th (17:10.2), followed by Carson Coey (17:11.2, 81st), Mitchell Joppeck (17:49.3, 136th), Court Britt (18:17.2, 160th), Austin Reed (18:21, 163rd) and Jacob Allen (18:31.3, 168th).

The St. Mary Central Catholic boys team placed 17th overall with 355 points.

George Kaftan paced the Panthers in 17:05.9, good for 69th place. He was followed by Carlos Torres (17:32.5, 107th), Jacob Near (17:36, 112th), Chris Dudenhoefer (17:38.8, 121st), Hayden Farmer (18:10.9, 158th), Luke Dudenhoefer (18:43.4, 172nd) and Michael Bourne (18:46.1, 175th).

DIVISION III GIRLS

St. Paul’s Dowdell 59th as a freshman

After consistently running in the low 20s and high 19s all season, St. Paul freshman Lily Dowdell was right on that mark again in Saturday’s Div. III girls state championship race.

Dowdell crossed the finish line in 19:54.6 at National Trail Raceway, which earned her 59th out of 179 runners. It was just two seconds off her time a week ago at the regional race in Tiffin.

Meanwhile, Huron’s Grace Moser finished in 91st place with a time of 20:27.

DIVISION II GIRLS

Sievert paces area in sub-20 time

Oak Harbor’s Oak Sievert led the area in the Div. II girls championship race, running in a time of 19:52 to place 69th out of 177 runners.

Edison’s Ashley Sneider was the other area individual, as she was clocked in 20:29.9 for 111th place.

The Bellevue girls team placed 18th out of 20 teams with 367 points. It was the first team appearance for the Lady Red — who won the last six Northern Ohio League titles — since 1999.

Taylor Waldecker led the Lady Red, placing 85th in a time of 20:01.7. Lauren Turner was 95th in 20:10.1.

Also for Bellevue was Liz Ish (20:16.3, 100th), Madelyn Verhoff (21:07, 134th), Lindsey Spurlock (21:24.7, 142nd), Madison Raifsnider (22:16.5, 164th) and Casey Santoro (22:55, 170th).

Full Cross Country coverage