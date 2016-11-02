Pack mentality works for these Panthers

Not these Panthers, however.

Unlike the actual species, the Panther boys of St. Mary Central Catholic have had to live by the pack mentality and work close together in order to score the lowest possible amount of points. There are no superstars, just a group of smart, low-key runners focused on one goal: winning as a group.

SMCC finished fifth at this past Saturday’s Division III regional cross country tournament, earning a top seven spot and its first state bid since 2007, despite having only a single runner place in the top 28 — the positioning needed for individuals to advance not on a top-seven team.

The Div. III boys race will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hebron’s National Trail Raceway.

Sophomore George Kaftan, the Panthers’ No. 1 runner all fall, finished 24th with a time of 17:22. Well behind him were Chris Dudenhoefer, Jacob Near and Carlos Torres in 46th (17:51.7) and 52nd (17:53.7) and 54th (17:55.4), respectively, while Hayden Farmer was 83rd (18:21.3).

St. Henry won the regional title with 158 points, followed by New London (169), Liberty Center (175), Parkway (178), then the Panthers’ 183 points. They beat out the likes of Colonel Crawford, Minster, Western Reserve and Seneca East, who all missed out on a transfer spot.

“It’s that pack mentality,” longtime SMCC coach Ron Leech said. “They just run well together. That’s what cross country is all about. They stick together, work together and it’s been a great season because of both of those traits.

“We just kept getting better every meet, and by the end of the season, here we are,” he added.

Kaftan had a season-best time of 17:07.96 in a fourth-place run (12th overall) at the Sandusky Bay Conference River division championship meet, The Panthers were SBC River division runners-up to Old Fort, falling by just two points.

Kaftan ran times between 17:07-18:13 all year.

“George has really stepped it up,” Leech said. “He ran a lot of miles this summer, which has really helped him, as well as the whole team. This group has trained really good all season.”

Behind Kaftan, Dudenhoefer, a senior, ran between 17:25.24-18:11, while Near was 17:36.47-18:34.73, Torres, a junior, was 17:30.85-19:02 and Farmer, another junior, ranged from 18:21.29-18:32.26.

“Before the regional meet, I didn’t really tell them if we were going to make it out or not,” Leech said. “I just wanted them to run. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on them.

“Then they went out and ran their best of the year,” he added. “They ran an amazing race.”

The SMCC boys made it to state in 1984, 1985, 1989, 19999, 2003 and 2007, but haven’t had the same success as the girls team. The Panther girls won four consecutive state titles between 1987-90.

“We’ve come close to qualifying a few more times over the years,” Leech said. “With this group, I could see we had a lot or raw talent. Our guys were young, as far as runners go, but I knew we’d get better each week if we just kept adjusting the workouts. That’s exactly what happened.”