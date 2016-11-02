Dowdell takes life's challenges in stride

NORWALK — Life has thrown a lot at 14-year-old Lily Dowdell.

But the St. Paul runner has more than taken it all in stride — as the freshman will head to the Division III state cross country championships on Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

Born prematurely at 31 weeks and with a collapsed lung didn’t slow down Dowdell. Neither did breaking both of her pelvis bones in a car accident seven years ago.

Just two years ago, she tore her hamstring so severely, Orthopedic Dr. Michael Powers, of Norwalk, was able to show Dowdell on X-rays where the pelvis breaks had been.

Yet in her first year at the high school level, all Dowdell has done is turn in times ranging from 19:38-to-20:33 while finishing no lower than 28th place — which was at the massive Tiffin Carnival — at every meet she’s participated in.

“You definitely don’t take many things for granted,” Dowdell said of the physical setbacks. “You always want to be careful, because one thing could mess up or take away the ability to run. You want to enjoy everything, because not everyone has this privilege to be able to run, and run like you.”

Dowdell has lived on a farm, and as a young kid was always running to the house from the back of the farm. Years of playing her first love, soccer, has also helped become a state-caliber distance runner as well.

“Neither of my parents were really distance runners,” she said. “But my brother, John, tried cross country one year, so I started running with him and came to love cross country. I’m so happy I did, it’s such a great sport.”

In addition to winning the Firelands Conference title (19:38.39) Dowdell took second place at the Seneca East Tiger Classic (20:32.36), the Bucyrus Elks Invite (20:03.86) and the Div. III district championships at Galion (20:01.09) on Oct. 22. She was also third at the Cardinal Stritch Invite (20:08.42) and Western Reserve John Speer Invite (20:05) — and sixth at the Galion Festival (19:59.20).

In two races at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin, Dowdell was 28th at the renowned Tiffin Carnival (20:33.8) and 22nd last week (19:52.11).

Like many runners, unseasonably warm weather at the regional meet last week was tough on Dowdell. She briefly passed out at the end of the race, though was still 21 seconds off her personal best 19:38 she ran to win the FC title on Oct. 15.

“Weather was definitely warmer and I blacked out at the end of my race — my finish wasn’t so great,” she said. “I was a little half in it, half not. Hopefully I can finish stronger and have a better first two miles on Saturday.

“I didn’t do as well last week, but definitely want to be around 19:15, because more people will be there pushing me and it’s stronger competition,” Dowdell added. “I definitely want to just have fun and be more relaxed.”

Relaxation and fun will be Dowdell’s biggest keys Saturday in an event she hopes to experience four times.

“I’m definitely excited to go down — I want to sort of have fun and enjoy this last meet this year,” she said. “I want to support everyone there along with myself and maybe make some new friends.

“Having another teammate and great friend (Jared Arnold) going down with me at state is good,” Dowdell added. “We’re going down the night before to be relaxed, and just enjoy the day Saturday.”

Arnold gets his shot

St. Paul senior Jared Arnold was 91st at the Div. III regional championships in 2015, turning in a time of 19:02.7.

What a difference a year makes.

At last week’s regional meet at Tiffin, Arnold crossed the finish line in 17:12.16 and in 16th place — nearly two full minutes and 75 places higher while earning a spot in Saturday’s state championship race in Hebron.

In fact, Arnold’s slowest time turned in at an Invitational or tournament this season is 17:17.14 — and that was on Aug. 27 during the first meet of the season at the Seneca East Classic, where he placed fourth.

Arnold’s season run continued with five more finishes in the top five, including the top overall time at the Cardinal Stritch Invite (16:43.05) on Sept. 24.

On Oct. 15 at the FC championships, Arnold took third (16:44.36) and followed that up with a time of 17:02.51 at the district meet on Oct. 22, good for runner-up to lead into his regional run.

