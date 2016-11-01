Sibling rivalry gave Perkins' Krewson fire to compete

His home supplied plenty of it growing up with a Division I women’s college basketball player always looking for a way to challenge little brother.

“A lot of driveway basketball games,” said Krewson, whose sister Trisha played collegiately at both Bucknell and Kent State University, following a standout career at Perkins where she scored over 1,000 points and helped the Pirates to the state tournament. “There was always a lot of competition going on. Trying to one-up one of your family members is great motivation.

“Watching my sister growing up, you could always see she was giving everything she had on the court or wherever she was, and I think that really rubbed off on me,” he added. “So I definitely think I can equate a lot of her success with mine, even though they’re separate sports.”

Not many who’ve worn the Pirate cross country uniform have approached the times the 6-foot-3-inch Krewson has. Six times in the past two seasons, he’s run a 5K in under 16 minutes, including a personal-best time of 15:29.06 at this year’s Sandusky Bay Conference championships — second all-time to Pirate great Scott Fry in an SBC event.

Krewson is seeded third — based on regional times — in the Division II boys race scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Hebron’s National Trail Raceway. He was district champion (15:48.14) and regional runner-up (16:05.56) to Maumee’s Zak Kirk, who ran a 15:43.98.

Buckeye Valley’s Zach Kreft had a regional mark of 15:29.82 to enter as top seed.

“It’s a bittersweet final meet for me,” Krewson said. “It’s great to be going to my third state meet, but definitely a different feeling from last year when we went as a team (first time in nine years). But I’ll be glad to have Parker (Brown) along with me. I’m viewing it kind of like how it was my sophomore year with Nick Reyes. I guess I have to show Parker the ropes just like how Nick did for me. I’m looking forward to it.”

Before the SBC meet his sophomore year, Krewson had never broken 17:26.10, but he ran a 16:51.01 to take a surprise second to Reyes. The next week he ran a 16:48.81 at districts, then grabbed the final transfer spot by finishing 16th at regionals (17:02.24).

Only once would Krewson run over 17 minutes again, becoming the first Pirate runner since Cory Leslie to break the 16-minute mark at regionals with a 15:59.10. His best run as a junior was a 15:47.98, which at the time was a new course record at the Bowling Green State University Firelands campus.

That means he dropped over a minute from his best time as a sophomore to his junior campaign.

“I think I just matured more as a runner. Like our coach (Chris Parthemore) would just give us a workout and I was able to understand what that workout was trying to accomplish,” Krewson said. “I started taking things more day-by-day. And I think learning to train better and smarter was a big key in all of that.”

Krewson won a career-high three events this year, starting at the Cardinal Stritch Invitational at Maumee Bay State Park on Sept. 24 when he ran a 16:15.23. Perkins competed at the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational (Sept. 16) and the Woodridge Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational (Oct. 1). At Woodridge, no runner broke 17 minutes on the abnormally hilly layout as Krewson took ninth in a time of 18:03.90.

“I think experiencing a different brand of running has helped a lot,” Krewson said. “Up there in Michigan, there were no slow races. Everyone was always ready to get after it up there. Then up at Woodridge, that was another different brand … it’s extremely hilly, which I think also helped just from the mental aspect.”

After earning All-Ohio status with a 25th-place finish (16:22.30) at last year’s state meet, time drops didn’t happen as quickly or as frequently as they had in the past for Krewson, but that never derailed him from his ultimate goals. Only once — at the SBC meet — would he set a new personal best.

“I was just waiting for them to happen. I put a lot of trust in the training and believed in the workouts we had,” he said. “I knew they weren’t going to make me slower. Patience is important in this school.”

For Brown, a sophomore, this will be his second state appearance after making his first with the Pirates as a group as a freshmen.

Brown set a new personal-best time of 16:22.78 at the SBC meet, placing third overall. He’s broken the 17-minute mark each of the past three races, finishing sixth at districts (16:41.94) and 12th at regionals (16:59.60).

“Last year, we had amazing captains in Nick Corso and Brenton Green where seeing how they worked day-in and day-out helped me improve.

“Then this year, Owen was an amazing captain and having him to train with this week is a tremendous opportunity,” he added. “I’ve had him to push me the last two years. All of us on the team looked up to him in some shape or form.”

Brown, seeded 49th on regional time, was 80th overall with a time of 17:10.10.

“He’s a special runner and I think when he puts his mind to anything, he can accomplish whatever he wants,” Krewson said. “He’s had a couple setbacks, but I think those have helped him overcome a lot of things, both physically and mentally.”