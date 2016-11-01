Norwalk boys come full circle with state appearance

Not only did the Truckers bookend the Northern Ohio League championships — winning the first in 1968 and the last in 2016 — but they also have next generation ties entering Saturday's Division II state championships at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

Runners Cole Berry and Jad Oglesby, an alternate, are the sons of Bob Berry and Phil Oglesby, who were members of the first and only Norwalk boys team to reach state back in 1983.

“It is amazing how things come full circle like this,” Norwalk coach Drew Karnehm said. “It has been a roller coaster of emotions the last couple of weeks. Winning the last-ever NOL was just icing on the cake for what has been accomplished in such a short amount of time here at Norwalk.

“The NOL is one of the longest-lasting leagues in Ohio, and to just be a part of it for the time that I have been has been amazing,” he added. “To top that off, we have accomplished a feat that has only ever been done one other time and make history ourselves. These kids deserve all the credit in the world. For a sport in general that does not seem to get a lot of recognition as a whole across the nation, these kids have definitely made it known here at Norwalk.”

The team appearance at state comes at a time where distance running is making a big impact at Norwalk. Sydnie Fetherolf is running at Div. I Detroit-Mercy, while Quentin Howell, Luke Landis and Gregg Berry recently reached state for the Truckers. Landis is running at Ohio State — and when adding in track and field, Caden Foos is currently a distance runner at Mississippi State University.

“I can't say enough about the program we have been able to build over the seven years I have been here at Norwalk,” Karnehm said. “When I first came here, I knew there was definite potential, but I had no idea that it was going to turn out the way it has. In cross country, the boys team has won the NOL four out of seven years, and the other three years we were runners-up.

“Seeing success builds success. When the kids see all the good and positive outcomes from others, they want to be a part of it,” he added. “People congratulate and thank me, but in all honesty, it’s all about the kids. They are the ones putting in the work both on the courses and in the classroom. They are the ones trying to balance schoolwork, practice, home life, sometimes a part-time job. They are the ones that deserve all the credit. Norwalk has a great system here, and I am just lucky enough to be a part of it.”

At the regional meet last week in Tiffin, Norwalk was fourth — paced by Christopher Mohr’s 19th-place run of 17:24.7 — to earn a bid as a group with 132 points in the race won by Lexington with 51. Norwalk’s Robert Vazquez was 20th (17:27.2) and Ethan Bores was 34th (17:48.9). Norwalk’s Jose Dominguez ran 43rd (18:06.9).

A year ago the Truckers just missed out, placing sixth at the regional.

“Based on times and stats, we knew it was gong to be a battle, but we also knew that it was possible,” Karnehm said. “We knew we didn't need to do anything extreme and we just had to stick to our strength, which is packing up and running as a team.

“We knew we couldn't just compete just for that last spot, but to try to push for the third position just to be on the safe side, considering all the other teams that were also fighting for a chance to move on,” he added.

Karnehm said Norwalk's biggest strength has been a solid amount of depth across the board.

“Our biggest asset as a team is if one of the runners falter, another runner is right there to step it up,” he said. “We knew we weren't going to impress anyone with anything extravagant, but we could be one of those teams that can work together as a strong unit and progress forward as one.

“It's hard to just pinpoint individuals who have stood out from the rest when each individual runner provides a different asset to the team,” Karnehm added. “From last season to this season, junior Julian Go and sophomore Bobby Vazquez have definitely stepped up their performances. Both have witnessed over the last couple of years what specific individuals from Norwalk have been able to accomplish at this level, and they want to keep the tradition moving forward. We also have a couple of first-year runners in sophomores Chris Mohr and Jose Dominguez, and freshmen Cobey Kromer, whom have helped fill in the gaps we were missing as a team last year.”