Huron duo headed to state

While Huron sophomore Grace Moser has had a standout season — including first-place finishes at the Sandusky Bay Conference meet and the Division III district race at Galion, junior Nathan Pack reevaluated his goals after a better-than-expected finish at the SBC race.

Both are headed to state this weekend.

Moser ran a time of 19:29:80 to win the SBC meet Oct. 15, and that's the time she's hoping to best this weekend at the state meet. The Division III girls race is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hebron’s National Trail Raceway.

"I'm really excited," she said. "I think it's going to be a good race. I'm hoping to beat the record, so it's going to be great. My 19:29 is the sophomore record and I have that right now — I tied it, but I'm hoping to beat it flat out."

Moser also won the district race, with a time of 19:39.87 at Amanns Reservoir Oct. 22, before finishing 17th (19:48.92) at the regional meet Saturday to advance to state.

Throughout the season, Moser has been setting personal records and course records, and attributes her success this season to the team's rigorous training and her own personal growth.

"I think just getting older and getting better," she said of her success this season. "And we've been training super hard, so I think that helps, too."

Pack, meanwhile, was not even thinking about a possible trip to state until finishing seventh at the SBC meet (6th in the SBC Bay division to lead the Tigers to third as a team) with a time of 16:39.15.

"Honestly, it's an amazing feeling — it's something I wasn't really planning on doing this season when I looked at all the competition," Pack said. "But, ever since I ran a 16:39 at SBCs, I figured that maybe I had a chance to do it. And I set my mind to do it. Then at districts, I ran a 16:42, my second-best time ever in cross country for high school. And when I did that, I set my goal for regionals just to run as fast as I can — the fastest I've ever ran this season and I did it. I made it to state."

As one of 12 SBC boys advancing to state, Pack says that the competition from the area helped him to run a faster time than expected.

"The competition definitely made me try harder for the SBC race, which made me run a 16:39 and that changed my mindset to go all the way to state," he said. "The SBC race was very important for me because that completely changed everything."

Pack ran a time of 16:42.39 at the Div. II district meet to finish ninth, and then took 13th (17:00.36) at the regional meet to qualify for state.

"My goal at state is just time, to beat my PR (16:39)," Pack said. "I would love to get into the record board — fifth place — which I would have to run a 16:29. That was my goal for regionals, but I was more worried about place with regionals, but now I can worry — focus — on my time, rather than my place.

"If I can do that, that would be one heck of an accomplishment for me in this season."