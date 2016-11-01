Freshmen pair represent Edison boys at state

But when you’re freshmen and your conference’s top runner — Perkins senior Owen Krewson — can’t help but show his appreciation for your talents, even after just running a 15:29 to blow away the entire field, you know you’re in a rare class of athletes.

It’s not every year, though, that two freshmen runners like Edison’s Daniel Lambert and Tyler Coon come along. And due in large part to their efforts that October day at Bowling Green State University’s Firelands campus, the Pirates’ six-year reign as kings of the Sandusky Bay Conference came to an end.

Lambert and Coon set the tone all year for the Chargers, finishing each race as the team’s top two runners. They’ll be the lone representatives for the SBC Bay division champions at Saturday’s Division II state meet at Hebron’s National Trail Raceway.

“Those two freshmen are something else,” said Krewson on Oct. 15 after winning his second-straight SBC title. “They ran amazing today. I mean, I didn’t run that fast when I was a freshmen. It just shows how talented they are. It was bittersweet for me to run that fast and see us lose, but hats off to them. They brought it.”

Lambert set a new freshman school record with a time of 16:24.96 in earning first-team All-SBC honors with a third-place finish. Coon wasn’t far behind, running fifth with a time of 16:37.89, also earning him first-team accolades.

“Beating Perkins was awesome,” Lambert said. “We felt like no one thought we could come out and race like that, but coach (Randy) Foster had so much confidence in us and we went out and just performed.

“I was back and forth with guys like (Perkins sophomore) Parker Brown all year, which I used for pace,” he added. “Owen is just insane. He’s such a great runner. All you can do is look up to a guy like that. His times are amazing.”

Making the Chargers’ “dynamic duo,” as everyone calls them, all the more impressive is the fact they’ve only been running with each other since the eighth grade.

“In my seventh-grade year I played football,” Lambert said. “Then I ran a 5K one time and I ended up beating (Coon) and the cross country team, then I was hooked and before you know it I’m competing eighth grade year and me and Tyler are dominating the cross country course.”

During his first year of competing at the high-school level, Lambert has finished no worse than 23rd, which he did at the renowned Tiffin Carnival (Sept. 10), despite running a time of 17:12.20. He was third at the season-opening Seneca East Tiger Classic (Aug. 27), tying his highest finish. Lambert ran a 16:39.91 to run seventh at districts and earned the second-to-last regional spot with a 17:03:43.

“We weren’t expecting it. We were expecting our two upperclassmen in the very beginning to beat us,”said Lambert of him and Coon being the top two Edison runners all season. “Next thing we know, we’re running in the 16s and it was just something different.

“We were thinking we could do pretty good, but we’d have to sit back a few years and learn the ways of the high school 5K,” he added.

Meanwhile, Coon has run between 16:37.89-17:22.57, earning his best finish at Seneca East where he took fourth. He ran 13th at districts (16:56.85) and 14th at regionals where he beat Lambert for the first time all year with a time of 17:00.78.

“The key is we just push each other,” Coon said. “(Saturday at regionals) I pushed (Lambert) and I ended up getting him finally.”

With their talents came some early responsibilities most freshmen don’t have thrust upon them. But according to Lambert, those duties never took away from the ultimate goal coach Foster had of getting him and Coon in position to make a late-season run at the state meet.

“He let us prepare to get to this point,” he said of Foster. “We really owe the way we’ve been running to him. He held us back at the beginning of the season so that we wouldn’t peak too early because he wanted us to be able to get faster, faster and faster.”

At least, that’s what they though was happening. Coach Foster saw things differently.

“Those two freshmen boys don’t take a backseat to anybody,” Foster said. “Those two have been our two leaders all year and they just hammer it in practice. In turn, I think that has brought our other boys up to a level that I don’t think they thought they could achieve. But Coon and Lambert said, ‘This is how it’s going to be.’”

Those who finish in the top 25 at Saturday’s race earn All-Ohio honors. Coon is seeded 54th in the Div. II field, while Lambert is 63rd.

“Coach (Foster) said this is our practice year,” Lambert said. “He told us once we see what it’s like, then we can start training for it.

“Then next year we’re returning all our varsity runners, so it’s going to be an interesting year,” he added. “Hopefully, we can get the whole team there.”

Sneider earns second state bid

Edison junior Ashley Sneider will be the lone representative for this year’s SBC Bay division girls champions.

After failing to make it out of regionals with a 27th-place run a year ago, despite winning her first SBC individual title, Sneider ran 15th (20:20.77) at the regional meet to earn the second-to-last qualifying spot from the Tiffin regional.

Sneider was 56th at state as a freshman in 2014, running a time of 20:01.76.

Sneider’s top finish this year came in a fourth-place run at the SBC championships where she ran a time of 19:53.33.