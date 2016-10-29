SMCC boys place fifth — advance to state championships

That all changed Saturday.

Led by a 24th place run by George Kaftan (17:22), the Panthers earned fifth as a group at the Division III regional championships to place well within the top-seven requirement in the race run at Hedges-Boyer Park. Chris Dudenheofer was 46th (17:51.7), Jacob Near was 52nd (17:53.7), Carlos Torres 54th (17:55.4) and Hayden Farmer 83rd (18:21.3) as SMCC will compete as a whole at state for the first time since 2007.

The top seven teams and a top 28 individuals qualified for the state cross country tournament Saturday at Hebron’s Natonal Trail Raceway.

“We knew if we just ran our race we’d be fine,” Kaftan said. “Everyone ran good.”

SMCC’s 183 points tied with Carey, but the Panthers won the tiebreaker. Van Wert Lincolnview was a distant seventh at 223.

New London, which earned its first state bid a group since 2012, was runner-up to St. Henry by a 158-169 margin.

“I just wanted to find a pack and stick with it out there,” Kaftan said. “We knew if we all ran our race we’d make it out.”

Firelands Conference champion Brendan Oswalt finished as the top area runner, running a time of 16:52.81 to place eighth overall in the race won by Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson in a time of 15:41.3. He was 53rd overall at last year’s state meet, running a time of 16:55.60.

“The game plan was just to run my race and make sure I paced myself OK to make it out,” Oswalt said. “Today was all about advancing so that I can focus on next week.”

Oswalt had troubles navigating the pack early on, getting stuck back in the 50s, before methodically moving up the field.

“It was Tiffin as usual, with the rolling hills and everything,” he said. “It as tough having to reel myself back into the top 28.

“Right after the first mile, I started gradually picking guys off,” Oswalt added. “Then it was just a gut-check from there on out after the two-mile mark.”

Oswalt won’t be satisfied just being in the state field this time around.

“Goal is to place All-Ohio,” he said.

St. Paul’s Jared Arnold was 16th to qualify as an individual with a time of 17:12.2.

New London was paced by Carson Coey’s 23rd-place run of 17:21.8. Curtis Joppeck was 28th (17:29.4) and Dominic Albaugh placed 32nd (17:35.1).

Boys finishing in the top 50 included Western Reserve’s Trevor Tucker in 39th (17:44.2) and Margaretta’s Josh Stanley in 47th (17:51.7).

Huron’s Grace Moser, St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell make it out

On the girls side, Huron’s Grace Moser and St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell will be the area’s lone representatives in the Div. III girls state meet.

Moser, the reigning SBC girls champion for the Bay division, ran 17th (19:49) to earn her first state bid. Dowdell, a freshman, was 22nd in 19:52.2.

The Tigers were eighth as a team to just miss qualifying, finishing 19 points behind seventh-place Liberty Center. New London was 11th (304).

Girls finishing in the top 50 included the Wildcats Morgan Luedy in 45th (20:54.6) and Huron’s Cassandra Currence in 47th (20:57.1).