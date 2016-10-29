Krewson finishes regional runner-up in Div. II

Such was the case for Perkins senior Owen Krewson at Saturday’s Division II regional meet at Tiffin’s Hedges-Boyer Park.

Earlier in the year, Krewson ran a 15:48 at Bowling Green’s State University’s Mel Brodt Invitational. Yet he was nearly a minute behind Maumee’s Zak Kirk, who ran a time of 15:05 — currently the 56th-best time in the country according to MileSplit. The two battled it out again in Tiffin with Kirk running a winning time of 15:44 to Krewson’s 16:05 as the Pirate senior finished as regional runner-up to earn a state meet bid for the third time in as many years.

The top four teams and top 16 individual runners qualified to Saturday’s meet at Hebron’s National Trail Raceway.

Joining the two-time Sandusky Bay Conference champion to qualify as single runners were Perkins’ Parker Brown (12th, 16:59.6), Huron’s Nathan Pack (13th, 17:00.4) and the Edison freshmen duo of Tyler Coon and Daniel Lambert who were 14th (17:00.8) and 15th (17:03.5), respectively.

The Norwalk boys were fourth — paced by Christopher Mohr’s 19th-place run of 17:24.7 — to earn a bid as a group with 132 points in the race won by Lexington with 51. Edison was fifth with 151 points, while Perkins was sixth with 167. It’s the first state trip as a group for the Truckers since 1983.

“It was a nice day to run, perfect weather and I was ready to get out and get after it,” said Krewson, who has run sub-16 minute 5Ks on six occasions. “Ever since my SBC run (15:29.06), I’ve figured out that running hard from the start line has worked for me. I just wanted to see what I could.

“Zak is a great runner,” he added. “It never hurts that bad to lose to him because he’s so good.”

Krewson had an early advantage, until Kirk found another fuel tank.

“He started to open it up on me at the first hill, then I tried to close the gap a little,” Krewson said. “But his fitness level is off the charts. About a mile and a half in, he just turned it on and got away.”

Last year, Perkins qualified as a group, giving Brown some state experience

“I’m glad to have Parker with me. It’ll be a fun week with him along for the ride,” Krewson said. “The other guys gave it their all, and you can’t ask for more than that. Sometimes you just come up short.”

Norwalk’s Robert Vazquez was 20th (17:27.2) and Ethan Bores was 34th (17:48.9).

For Edison, Gavin Schaeffer ran 35th (17:50.5) and Jonathon Hrivnak was 40th (18:03.3). Perkins’ Joel Duffield was 37th (17:52.9), while Norwalk’s Jose Dominguez ran 43rd (18:06.9). Oak Harbor’s Austin Tallman was 44th (18:07.9) to round out area runners in the top 50.

Bellevue girls finish runners-up to XC-power Lexington

The term pack rat is usually reserved to describe people that hoard and save unnecessary objects.

Bellevue’s girls cross country doesn’t seem to do that. However, they love to pack together and run on each other’s footsteps, making them pack rats of sorts who are tough to beat due to their abilities to finish all together.

That’s exactly what the six-time Northern Ohio League champs did again Saturday.

Lauren Turner (20:10.9) and Taylor Waldecker (20:15.1) finished 13th and 14th, respectively, which would have been good enough to earn state bids on their own merits. But not far behind were Liz Ish in 19th (20:29.8) and Madelyn Verhoff in 20th (20:33.8), while Lindsey Spurlock was 50th (21:40.8), Madison Raifsnider was 58th (22:00.9) and Casey Santoro was 65th (22:26.7).

The result was a 91-point performance, good enough for the runner-up spot behind Div. II-power Lexington’s 36 points. That earned Bellevue its first trip to state as a group since 1999. The Lady Red won a state championship in 1987.

For Turner, this will be her third trip to state, making it as an individual both of the last two years with a high finish of 74th in 2014.

“They’re a team and love to run like a team,” Bellevue coach Lee Booze said. “I think a lot of people in the sports world view cross country as an individual sport, but it’s really not. It’s a team sport. You have to run with your own legs, that’s true. But you run as a team and that’s what these girls did today.

“That toughness they had paid off,” he added. “It wasn’t a fast race, so you were going to have to be strong-willed and battle out there.”

Lady Lex went 1, 4, 5, 7, 28, 36 and 47th to capture the title with ease. Edison just missed making it out as team, taking fifth with 174 points, behind fourth-place St. Marys Memorial’s 158.

The Lady Red were projected third entering Saturday’s race.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see us get second,” Booze said. “Our single-most goal was to just qualify. We were aiming for 100 points and we overachieved by a few.”

Like Saturday, Turner led the effort in districts, but Waldecker has been pushing her in recent weeks.

“She has more races on her legs than anyone on the team, so it’s tough to figure out why she’s coming on so strong,” said Booze of Waldecker. “Maddie Verhoff is another who has been strong. She’s been battling injury all season, and she’s really just getting back to 100 percent.”

Joining the Lady Red girls at state will be Oak Harbor’s Hope Sievert and Edison’s Ashley Sneider. Sievert was 10th with a time of 19:58.8, while Sneider was 15th at 20:20.8.

For Sneider, a junior and SBC champion in 2015, it’s her second time making it to state, also doing so as a freshman in 2014.

Other area runners in the top 50 included Edison’s Isabel Chasney in 27th (20:44.8), Oak Harbor’s Makayla Wagner in 30th (20:53), Edison’s Madison Moyer in 32nd (20:54.7) and Perkins’ Hannah Wilson in 37th (21:03.8).